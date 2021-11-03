Funeral services for George H. Tillar, Sr., 92, of Lufkin will be held Friday, November 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Blackie Cranford and Pastor M.E. Lyons officiating. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery.
Mr. Tillar was born March 30, 1929 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Susie Elizabeth (Cook) and Daniel Leeke Tillar, and died Monday, November 1, 2021 in a local nursing home.
Mr. Tillar resided in Lufkin most of his life. He served in the Medical Corps of the U.S. Army for four years and retired from Emmons Sanitation. He was a lifetime member of Disabled American Veterans.
Survivors include his children and their spouses, George H. “Joey” Tillar, Jr. of Lufkin, Ann and Robert Hicks of Grass Lake, Michigan, Ellen Phillips, Michael and Karen Tillar, all of Lufkin, Patricia and Robby Williams of Broaddus, Billy and Judy Tillar of Austin; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 63 years, Barbara Tillar; and sons, Jack Tillar and Daniel Tillar.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.