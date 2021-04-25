Kim Popham
Services for Kim Popham, 51, of Corrigan, will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Corrigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Union Springs Cemetery in Corrigan. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Barbara Ann Sowell
Services for Barbara Ann Sowell, 63, of San Augustine, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Attoyac Baptist Church in San Augustine. Interment will follow in the Attoyac Cemetery in San Augustine. She was born Feb. 2, 1940, in San Augustine and died April 24, 2021, in Lufkin. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday at the church. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, San Augustine, directors.
