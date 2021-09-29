Funeral services for Lance J. Moore, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at First Lutheran Church Lufkin with Reverend Kenneth Bunge officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Lance was born October 14, 1968 in Lufkin, Texas to the late LaValle (Biehle) and Willie Moore, and died Monday, September 27, 2021 in Baylor St. Luke’s CHI Medical Center in Houston.
Lance was the owner of Joker’s Dugout, a collectibles shop in the Lufkin Mall. He kept his shop stocked with memorabilia such as sports cards, comic books, gaming and various collectibles. He enjoyed attending Comic Conventions, always looking for that rare item. Lance was an avid Astros fan, liked gardening and cooking for his family. He was a loving husband, father, brother and friend whose contagious smile and personality will be dearly missed.
Survivors include his wife, Elissa of Diboll; daughter, Riehle Moore of Lufkin; sons, Zachry Moore, Jacob Moore, both of Lufkin; sister, LaNita Burnhauser and husband Justin of Lufkin; brother-in-law, Jon Sowarby and wife Erin of Silsbee; nephews, Owen Burhauser of Lufkin, Michael Sowarby of Silsbee; nieces, Lillie Burnhauser of Lufkin, Kaylie Sowarby of Silsbee; and numerous other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandparents, S.G. “Jim” and Anita Biehle, and Marvin and Vera Moore.
Pallbearers will be Justin Burnhauser, Owen Burnhauser, Zac Acrey, Wade Youngblood, Nathan Segrest, and Brandon Lovell.
Honorary pallbearers will be Zachry Moore, Jacob Moore, and Chad Musick.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
