Jose Rodriguez
Funeral services for Jose Rodriguez, 87, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor Josh Poage officiating. Interment will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery.
Mr. Rodriguez was born August 13, 1933 in Tampico, Tamps., Mexico, to Gabriel Rodriguez and Jesusa (Mendez) Rodriguez, and died Tuesday, January 26, 2021 in Lufkin.
Mr. Rodriguez was a member of Clawson Assembly of God. He enjoyed going to his favorite restaurants, especially Golden Corral and was always on the go. Mr. Rodriguez also enjoyed working and going to church.
He is survived by his son and wife, Cesar and Bernadette Rodriguez Sr.; daughter and husband, Hilda and Armando Duran Sr.; son, Tomas Rodriguez; daughter and husband, Socorro and Martin Avalos; son-in-law, Ricardo Martinez; granddaughter and husband, Jessica and Rodolfo Ramirez Jr.; grandson, Joshua Rosales; granddaughter and husband, Crystal Rose and Jonathan Rodriguez; grandson, Cesar Rodriguez Jr. and wife Ivonne; grandson, Pedro G. Rodriguez; granddaughter and husband, Michelle Duran Estrada and Marcos Estrada; granddaughter-in-law, Daniela Duran; grandson and wife, Adrian and Rocio Duran; great-grandchildren, Thomas Anthony Rodriguez, Rachel Joyce Rodriguez, Nancy Jean Rodriguez, Victoria Jaqueline Rodriguez, Stacy Grace Rodriguez, Rudy Ramirez III, Belen Ramirez, Adelina Ramirez, Raquel Ramirez, Jacquelin Ramirez, Julissa Jane Rosales, Aiyana Jimenez, Isaac Duran, Kaylah Estrada, Cristina Duran, Susan Carranza, Adrian Duran Jr., Amanda Linda Duran, Aryah Rose Rodriguez, and Mandi Duran; sister-in-law, Maria Guadalupe Maldonado; brother-in-law, Pedro Maldonado Vasquez.
Mr. Rodriguez was preceded in death by his wife ,Rosenda Rodriguez; son, Jose Angel Rodriguez; daughter, San Juanita Martinez; grandson, Armando Duran Jr.; brothers, Roberto Mendez and Genaro Mendez; and sister, Teresa Rodriguez Cruz.
Pallbearers will be Cesar Rodriguez, Adrian Duran, Joshua Rosales, Pedro Gabriel Rodriguez, Issac Duran, and Adrian Duran Jr.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 29, 2021 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
