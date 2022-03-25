Memorial services for Elizabeth Ann Cavanaugh, 85, of Lufkin, will be held Sunday, March, 27, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Lufkin with Pastor Jack Knox and Rev. Jennifer Lantis officiating.
Mrs. Cavanaugh was born December 24, 1936, in Hiawatha, Kansas, to the late Kenneth Chesnut and Wilma Snyder, and died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler, TX.
Mrs. Cavanaugh graduated from Hiawatha High School in Hiawatha, Kansas in 1954 where she played the clarinet in the band. She married Franklin (Frank) Cavanaugh on September 16, 1961 and worked as a secretary for Paxsun, Jerry Hill Architecture, and her family’s company, Cavanaugh Electric. She played piano and enjoyed sewing, dancing and visiting with her friends and family. She was very involved in her church, the First Christian Church of Lufkin. She has been a member of the Lufkin Polkadot Club, the Lufkin SBJST Lodge, the VFW Auxiliary, Lufkin Dance Club and the Travel Club with Huntington State Bank. She liked to sew lap throws for the VA, heart pillows for heart patients and hats for newborns at Christmas at Woodland Heights.
Mrs. Cavanaugh is survived by her husband, Franklin D. Cavanaugh of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, John and Emily Cavanaugh of Lufkin; grandchildren, Elise Cavanaugh and Eric Cavanaugh, both of Lufkin; along with other family and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Avis Bailey.
Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren along with Antonio Solis, Francisco “Pancho” Rodriguez, Glenn Lindermann, and Cedric Cooley.
Special memorials may be made to First Christian Church Lufkin, 1300 S 1st St, Lufkin, TX 75901.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.