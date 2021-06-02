David Lee Willmon
David Lee Willmon was born in Lufkin, Texas on January 23, 1951 to the late Elbert Leroy and Mary Willmon. He passed away unexpectedly on May 29, 2021.
He was a graduate of Hudson High School and SFA. He worked at Lufkin Industries for many years but he later went to work for the U S Postal service for over 20 years, he retired in 2017. David lived in Lufkin Texas all his life until 2020 when David and Melinda moved to Grand Junction, Colorado. He loved living there.
He is survived by his wife Melinda; Children and spouses, Scott and Lisa Willmon, Michelle and Jimmy Mettlen all of Lufkin, Tyler and Riki-Lynne Willmon of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Sisters, Annette and Gene Lee, and Melba White of Lufkin; Aunt, Nelda Stringer of Lufkin; Grand children; Andy Willmon, Ben Willmon, Bailey Langford, Mallory Kennedy, Maddie Mettlen and great grand child, Liam Arellano, many nieces, nephews and many long time friends.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
