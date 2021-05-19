Nancy Lynn DuBose
Memorial services for Nancy Lynn DuBose, 69, of Lufkin, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Pat Jones officiating.
Nancy was born December 9, 1951 in Lufkin, Texas and went to her heavenly home on May 13, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Coy DuBose; father, Garland Rogers and stepmother Aliene Rogers, along with her mother Dorothy Hollis and stepfather Joe Hollis.
She worked as a patient care provider for a variety of different companies and various families throughout the majority of her life. She was a member of Union Road Church of Christ in Lufkin.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Amy and Mark Hogberg of Henderson and Alesha and Randy Scogin of Cypress; grandchildren, Kylee Hogberg, Zoey Hogberg, Avery Scogin, Halle Hogberg, Kinsley Scogin, and Ivan Scogin; her sister, Dorthey Singleton; as well as countless nieces, nephews and cousins.
