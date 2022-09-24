Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Funeral services for Lattie Lynn Ledford, 73, of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, formerly of Lufkin, will be held Friday, September 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Huntington First Baptist Church with Dr. Darryl Smith and Pastor Byron Smith officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in Fielder Memorial Cemetery. Immediately afterward a reception will be held in the Huntington First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

Lattie Lynn Ledford, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on the morning of Monday, September 12, 2022. Lattie was known for his generous heart, great sense of humor and fatherly advice.