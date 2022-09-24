Funeral services for Lattie Lynn Ledford, 73, of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, formerly of Lufkin, will be held Friday, September 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Huntington First Baptist Church with Dr. Darryl Smith and Pastor Byron Smith officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in Fielder Memorial Cemetery. Immediately afterward a reception will be held in the Huntington First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
Lattie Lynn Ledford, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on the morning of Monday, September 12, 2022. Lattie was known for his generous heart, great sense of humor and fatherly advice.
He was a lineman by trade, but his true passion was carpentry. Lattie was a master craftsman when it came to woodworking, but his DIY skills didn’t stop there. He could fix anything and was always willing to lend a hand to a friend or neighbor in need of his help. Lattie was also known for his love of a good conversation. He never met a stranger in his life. He enjoyed striking up a conversation with a random person standing in line at the supermarket or the clerk at a convenience store on their annual family road trips.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Wanda Ledford; his daughter, Heather Obatusin and her husband Tai Obatusin, along with Lattie’s three grandchildren, Marcus (25), Nicole (23) and Samuel (13). He is also survived by his mother, Ruby Ledford and his brother, Conway Ledford. He also leaves many cherished nieces, nephews and cousins behind.
Lattie was preceded in death by his father, Dorsi Ledford and his eldest daughter, Veronica Ledford.
Pallbearers will be Marcus Doyal, Tai Obatusin, Sage Hardin, Jesse Thompson, Glen Youngblood, and Dillon Richardson.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Lattie’s memory to Paws and Stripes (a non-profit that adopts shelter dogs and trains them as service animals for disabled veterans). You can submit your donations by going to this link: www.PawsAndStripes.org/Ledford.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones for visitation from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Friday morning prior to the services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.