Betty Wood
Funeral Services for Betty Wood, 92, of Lufkin, will be held Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Bryan Lipscomb officiating. Interment will follow at Old Center/Rocky Springs Cemetery in Huntington.
Betty was born August 14, 1929, in Lufkin, Texas to Claude Frank Trevathan & Solvie Syvila Christie, and died peacefully at home December 5, 2021.
Betty worked at Lufkin Industries for over 35 years. But her real calling was hospitality. She was never happier than when her home was filled to overflowing with family. She thrived on the noise and the chaos when the Alexanders descended on her home with carloads of kids. She was a magician at putting good country meals together, often with little notice. Her creamed corn was legendary, and people sought it out at church functions and family gatherings. Everyone was always welcome and there was always room for one more.
Betty was a person with many talents. She could sew a dress using a pattern and made more than one shirt from old feed sacks. She gardened until she was about 80, including a little garden in her backyard after she moved back to Lufkin. She loved to travel and advised her children to embrace each opportunity to travel as much as possible. Betty was a faithful member of Providence Baptist Church.
In the days ahead, please pray for the ones who loved her the most. These include Larry Alexander and his wife Kathy of Livingston, Greg Alexander and his wife Melinda of Lufkin, and Diane Conerly of Madison, Alabama. Her grandchildren brought her endless joy. These include the late Bill McAbee, his wife Shannon, and their children Autumn, Trinity and William; Kris McAbee and his wife Lindsay and their children Finn, Ava Rose, Ava Rae, and Lucas; Jenn Smith; Courtney Hamby and husband Bryant and their children Ellie and Cole; Kristen Batchelor and husband Jack and their children Peyton, Jay, and Audrey; and Kelli Conerly.
She also leaves behind her baby sister, Claudia Holland.
Betty was preceded in death by her first husband Jack Alexander and second husband C.K. Wood, and both of her parents.
The family wishes to thank Hospice in the Pines and the extraordinary care and concern they showed for Mrs. Wood and the compassion and advice provided to Greg and Melinda during this trying time.
In lieu of flowers, we prefer you direct any gifts to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin, prior to the funeral service.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.