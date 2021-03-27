Darrell Leon Loggins
Funeral services for Darrell Leon Loggins, 51, of Hudson, will be held Monday, March 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Micah Williams and Bro. Gordon Simmons officiating. Interment will follow at Chinquapin Cemetery in San Augustine County.
Darrell was born November 18, 1969 in Center, Texas, to Leon Loggins and Linda Kay (Rhodes) Loggins, and died Thursday, March 25, 2021 at his residence.
Darrell worked as a Registered Respiratory Therapist at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital in Lufkin for 12 years. He attended Rosevine United Pentecostal Church. Darrell’s life revolved around his son Ethan. It was Ethan’s world, and he was just living in it. Darrell enjoyed reading, riding his motorcycle, racing his car, and lifting weights. He was an avid Oilers fan, almost as much as he was a non-Cowboys fan. If there were only two musical artists in existence, Van Halen and Dwight Yoakam would have Darrell covered.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Amber Loggins of Hudson; son, Ethan Cade Loggins of Hudson; parents, Leon and Linda Loggins of Rebecca, TX; brother and sister-in-law, Chuck and April Loggins of San Augustine; brother, Kent Loggins of Hudson; nephews, Cole and Kyle; nieces, Kailyn and Cierra; along with a large extended family and many friends.
Darrell was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Horace and Virgie Lee Loggins; maternal grandfather, Hershel Rhodes, Sr.; maternal grandmother, Adell Burch; grandfather, Loy “Pa Skeet” Burch; uncles, Tim Rhodes, Hershel, Jr., James, Paul Albert, Tommy, Sr., Kenneth Earl, and Kenny Loggins; and aunt, Glenda Ward.
Pallbearers will be Ethan Loggins, Chuck Loggins, Kent Loggins, Cole Loggins, Kyle Loggins, Joe Bourghs, and Ivy Reynolds.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ralph Loggins, Brendon Ward, Brayden Ratliff, Gilbert Burch, Blayne Rhodes, Gary Rhodes, and Mike Rhodes.
Special memorials may be made to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, 1515 Holcombe Blvd. Houston, Texas 77030.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Borje Anderrson and Dr. Kyle Krohn for their dedication to his care.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
