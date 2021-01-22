Memorial services for Johnie “J.P” Preston Traylor, 90, of Lufkin, will be held Friday, January 22, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at Largent Cemetery in Lufkin with Doyle Bruce officiating.
Mr. Traylor was born December 8, 1930 in Ft. Smith, Arkansas, to Harry McKinley Traylor and Lona (Flanagan) Traylor, and died Tuesday, January 19, 2021 in Lufkin.
Mr. Traylor was raised in Ft. Smith, Arkansas by his aunt and uncle, Cora and Walter Crosno. He proudly served with the United States Air Force from 1948 to 1951. Mr. Traylor retired from the Beaumont Fire Department after 28 years of service as a District Chief and Fire Marshal. He was instrumental in modernizing the Arson Unit in Beaumont. Mr. Traylor was a member of Angelina Church of Christ.
He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Maureen Traylor of Ft. Worth, Jay and Lucie Traylor of Friendswood, and Guy and Mitsi Traylor of Iowa Park, TX; grandsons, Steven King and wife Shannon of Ft. Worth, Eric King of Ft. Worth, and Christopher Traylor of Los Angeles, CA; granddaughter, Caylie Traylor of Dallas; 6 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; sister-in-law and husband, Nita and Tommy Hurst of Hudson; brother-in-law and wife, Raymond and Janice Pope of Midway, TX; and nephews and wives, Tod and Julie Thornton and Ty and Julie Thornton, both of Hudson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Helen Traylor.
