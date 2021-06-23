Michael Edward “Mike” Forrest, 59, of Huntington died Saturday, June 19, 2021 at his residence. Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mike was born May 26, 1962 in Lufkin, Texas to Paulette (Wooley) and Ed Franklin “Sonny” Forrest.
Mike was a lifelong resident of Huntington. He was a very hard worker who provided for his family by owning and operating his own company, Forrest Logging, for 40 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved being on the Neches River and going to the lake. Most knew him as “Rooter Shooter”. He was a true outdoorsman and enjoyed gardening. Mike adored his grandchildren and was a loving husband, father and Big Daddy. He was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Debra Forrest of Huntington; daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer and Trey Stokes of Lukin, Kaela and Orrin Pinner of Huntington; son and daughter-in-law, Case and Emily Forrest of Huntington; grandchildren, Jadyn Dugas, Heather Peters, Haley Peters, Dylan Peters, Brylee Stokes, Chase Calhoun, Kelsey Jones, Brax Pinner, Bristol Pinner, Stihl Forrest, Eli Haltom; mother, Paulette Forrest of Lufkin; sister and brother-in-law, Tami and Elbert Poulan; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Sonny Forrest; daughter, Amy Leayn Gray; mother-in-law, Rosalee Hawley Blake; father-in-law, Jessie Hawley; brother-in-law, Nathan Hawley; and grandmothers, Lizzie Basey and Beaulah Wooley.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 2102 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
