John Edward Pittman
John Edward Pittman passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 27th 2021. Services for John will be held at Zavalla First Baptist Church on Saturday August 7th, 2021. Visitation will begin at 10:00am, and the chapel service will follow at 11:00am.
John Pittman was born on July 18th, 1947, to Martin and Joyce Pittman in Baytown, TX. He graduated from Barbers Hill High School in 1966. He worked for Champion Plywood for 12 years, until he decided to start his own agricultural business in 1998. While operating his own business, he also found time to give back to his community by proudly serving on the Zavalla Volunteer Fire Department for 33 years.
John was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Mark Ray Pittman.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his brother Samuel Pittman. And also, numerous Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins.
