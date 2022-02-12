Death notices Feb 12, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Paul WestmorelandGraveside services for David Paul Westmoreland, 66, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. He died Feb. 9, 2022. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obituaries David Paul Westmoreland Graveside Lufkin Death Notice Memories Memorial Park Garden Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGrand jury indicts 72 peopleDuo indicted for kidnapping, robbery and tomahawk, machete and urine assaultMan indicted for assault; criminal report details further incidentsCandidates for Precinct 1 commissioner respond to Q&ALHS counselor files lawsuit against LISD superintendentChamber’s candidate forum on tap for this eveningAll the way: Lawana Ray celebrates 50 years at Ray’s Drive InCandidates address county issues at candidate forumRosenberger running to represent Angelina County in U.S. HouseCommissioners receive update on unit-road system Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
