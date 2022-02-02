Graveside services with military honors for Charles V. Bailey, Sr., 75, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Fairview Cemetery with Brother Ronnie Frankens officiating.
Mr. Bailey was born January 11, 1947 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Betty Jean (Dorsett) and Claude Bailey, and died Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at his residence.
Mr. Bailey had resided in Lufkin most of his life. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was a supervisor for Louisiana Pacific for 25 years and was a fishing guide on Lake Sam Rayburn for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and collecting guns.
Survivors include his children and their spouses, Charles and Angie Bailey, Kirby and Faith Bailey, Susan and Cary Parker, all of Lufkin, Timothy Kilgore of Arizona; grandchildren, Cody Bailey and wife Kaley of Carthage, Caylan Bailey and wife Sara, Ashley Bailey, Baylie Parker, Dalton Parker, all of Lufkin; great-grandchildren, Braylen and Avey Bailey, Blayne Parker; siblings, Neland Burt, Judy Elaine Chreene, Harold Crow, all of Huntington; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Jenny Ruth Bailey; and sister, Betty Irene Mann.
Pallbearers will be Cody Bailey, Caylan Bailey, Cary Parker, Dalton Parker, Randy Havard, and Robert Faulk.
