Funeral services for Sylvia Kay Havard Modisett, 80, of Huntington will be held Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Pastor Adrian Littlefield and Dr. Carlton Lewis officiating. Interment will follow in the Dunk Havard Cemetery.

Mrs. Modisett was born April 17, 1942 in Orange, Texas to the late Lester "Havard" and Gladys (Day) Havard. She passed from this life Thursday, September 22, 2022.