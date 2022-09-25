Funeral services for Sylvia Kay Havard Modisett, 80, of Huntington will be held Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Pastor Adrian Littlefield and Dr. Carlton Lewis officiating. Interment will follow in the Dunk Havard Cemetery.
Mrs. Modisett was born April 17, 1942 in Orange, Texas to the late Lester "Havard" and Gladys (Day) Havard. She passed from this life Thursday, September 22, 2022.
Sylvia married Cary Modisett on February 7, 1959 in Saron, Texas. Together they pastored for more than 50 years, with 49 of those at Shawnee Church of Jesus Christ in Huntington. Sylvia attended and graduated from Zavalla High School.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Pastor Cary Modisett of Huntington; son and daughter-in-law, Ray and Lisa Modisett of Huntington; grandchildren, Kara Modisett, Elijah Gilliland, both of Huntington, Rayla Navarro and husband J.C. of Lufkin, Chesni Parrish and husband Gary of Broaddus, Naz Gilliland of Fort Collins, Colorado, Hope McKinney and husband Justin, Haelee Modisett and fiancé Blake Steptoe, all of Huntington; 11 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Wynn and Pam Havard; aunts, Novelle Trapasso, Kathryn Thomson; sister-in-law, Moddy Jaderlund; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Celeste "Cissy" Modisett.
Pallbearers will be Jason Havard, Trever Phillips, Chase Capps, Uriah Abens, Halstin Ellison, and Devon Lout.
Honorary pallbearers will be the members of Shawnee Church of Jesus Christ.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shawnee Church of Jesus Christ, P.O. Box 253, Huntington, Texas 75949.
The family would like to express special thanks to Shelly Pelton and Lisa Cannon for being such compassionate caregivers.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
