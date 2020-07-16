Bonnie Ruth Bush Berwick, 85, of Lufkin, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Nacogdoches.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Watson & Sons Chapel with Bro. Gordon Vaughn officiating. Visitation will be an hour prior. Interment will be at New Hope Cemetery in Center.
Born November 24, 1934, in Center, Bonnie is the daughter of the late Elton Dee Bush and Cordell Williamson Bush. She worked as a telephone operator for twenty-eight years. Her hobbies included fishing, dancing, karaoke, and country music.
She is survived by her children, Ricky Hollingsworth and wife Sharon of Lufkin, Terry Berwick of Vidor, and Sherry Berwick of Vidor; grandchildren, Brennah Berwick of Center, Brandy Wurtz of Vidor, Christi Penning of Joaquin, Bobby Parham of Lumberton, Jenna Duff of Lumberton, Shara Rogers of Kirbyville, Kirstee Sitton of Buna, Heather Butler of Vidor, Haley Hollingsworth of Lufkin; 13 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other family; and a host of friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, Elton Dee Bush and Cordell Williamson Bush and daughter, Rhonda Parham.
Pallbearers will be David Wurtz, Mahlon Butler, Tyson Penning, Bobby Parham, Quinton Duff, and Gavin Penning. Honorary pallbearers will be Nathan Jones, Don Bush, Bubba Bush, Dwayne Bush, and Michael Henry Bush.
Online condolences & tributes can be sent at www.watsonandsonsfuneralhome.com
