Funeral Services for Syble Russell, 88, of Lufkin, will be held Friday, November 11, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor Blackie Cranford officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Welles, Texas.
Mrs. Russell was born on May 19, 1934, in Channelview, Texas to the late Pete Bailey and Martha (Gaston) Bailey and died Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in Lufkin surrounded by her family.
Syble was married to Josh Russell for 57 years before his passing. Syble was a natural loving caretaker and became a Registered Nurse. Her greatest love was her family and believed her world was complete with the births of her grandchildren watching them grow up to become adults. She deeply loved her hospital family and extended this love to all of God’s little creatures. Syble worked as a nurse at Woodland Heights Medical Center for many years before she finally retired in April of 1999. Not long after retirement, she could be found working at the Salvation Army Adult Daycare and Angelina County Health District continuing to care for people of the community.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Susan Russell of Lufkin, son and daughter-in-law, Billy and Martha Russell of Lufkin; granddaughter and husband, Hollie and Jason Slaback of Longview, TX; granddaughter and husband, Addie and Ryan Matthews of La Porte, TX; grandson, Joseph Russell of Troup, TX; great-granddaughters, Caitlin Slaback and Melody Matthews, Brother and sister-in-law, Bill Asa and Wanda Bailey of Lufkin. Special niece and husband, Judy and Phillip Glawson of Lufkin; Special cousins, Dorothy Walker of Lufkin and Dorothy Lynn and George Temple of Lufkin. As well as numerous family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; stepmother, Billie Bailey; Sisters, Juliette Scogin and Vesta Graham, her dachshund, Ms. Bell.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Matthews, Phillip Glawson, Curtis Lee, Charlie Scogin, J. W. Russell and Brooks Russell.
Honorary pallbearers will be Cathy Busbee, Janie Lee, Sarah Tatum, Kim Cummins, Kandee Allen, Sharon Cox, Libby Taylor and Maryann Kreid.
Special thanks to her doctor, Dr. Michael Huber; Pinnacle Senior Living employees who created a home away from home during her stay; Hospice in the Pines Inpatient Care team, La’Donna; Hortencia; Matt; Ms. Justina to name a few but their whole team was amazing to the family during this time.
Special memorials may be made to Winnie Berry Humane Society of Angelina County Pet Adoption Center, 1102 N John Redditt Dr, Lufkin, TX 75904
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Friday, November 11, 2022, at Shafer Funeral Home.
