Jenice Lee Cathey
Services for Jenice Lee Cathey will be at 2 p.m. today in the Cartwright Memorial Chapel of Groveton Funeral Home in Groveton. Interment will follow in Bennett Cemetery. She was born March 17, 1933, and died Oct. 15, 2020.
