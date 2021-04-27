Anna ‘Granny’ Ellis
Services for Anna “Granny” Ellis, 63, of Huntington, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Salem Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in McNiel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the church. Mrs. Ellis was born Sept. 20, 1958, in Chicago, Illinois, and died April 24, 2021, in Houston. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Ronnie Elmo Rule
Services for Ronnie Elmo Rule, 73, of San Augustine, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Liberty Hill Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Ronnie was born Aug. 1, 1947, in Orange, and died April 25, 2021, in Houston.
