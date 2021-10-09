Memorial services for Carolyn Ennis Redd, 79, of Lufkin, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 11, 2021 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel.
Mrs. Redd was born October 11, 1941 in Lufkin, Texas, the daughter of the late Mavis Marie (Roberson) and Nathan Harvey Beaird. She passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Redd was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, making jewelry, singing in the choir and working in the church nursery. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sons, Mike Page, Josh Ross, Mark Redd and Jeff Ross; daughters, Nathalea Conder, JoAnn Redd Bolletier and Jennifer Redd; grandchildren, Chrystal Johnson, Erica Rector, Terri Wilkie, Jana Ross, Bailey Ross, Daniell Harrera, Raquell Padilla, Hannah Rodriquez, Sara Gonzales, Theodore Bollitor, Savanna Bollitor and Micheal Redd; a number of great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; brother, Oscar Beaird; and a number of other family members.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Redd was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Max Redd on December 25, 2020; brother, Nahana Harvey Beaird, Jr.; and sister, Lana Lowery.
Cremation services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
