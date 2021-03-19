Milburn Henry Powell
Funeral services for Milburn Henry Powell, 76, of Lufkin will be held Friday, March 19, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jerry Young officiating. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery.
Mr. Powell was born February 5, 1945 in Jasper, Texas to the late Zora Beatrice (Roberts) and Rev. Mack A. Powell. He passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021 in a local hospital, from a non-COVID related illness.
Mr. Powell resided in Newton and Jasper Counties most of his life. After retiring from Louisiana Pacific he and his wife Benita moved to Lufkin to be near family, where he had resided for the last 16 years.
Mr. Powell loved bluegrass music and loved the opportunity to enjoy listening to it live. His favorite group was Hickory Hill. He also loved NASCAR racing, NFL football, and his fur baby, Buckshot.
Mr. Powell was a Christian and of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his stepdaughter, Belinda Smith and husband Tommy of Lufkin; grandchildren, Samantha Payne and husband Craig of Pollok and Aaron Smith and wife Jennifer of Diboll; four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Marie Tucker of Beaumont and Thelma Hoffmann of Ohio; sister-in-law, Janie Powell of Lufkin; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Benita Ann Powell; brothers, Almon Powell, Otha Powell, Vernon Powell, Virgil Powell, and Arthur Ray Powell; and sister, Nancy Matthews.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Smith, Craig Payne, Ben Smith, Clay Powell, and Cooper Smith.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
