Alto-Graveside Funeral services for Ira Vee Arnold, 96, of Forest will be Tuesday, August 24, at 5 PM at the Arnold Cemetery in Forest with Bro. Jack White officiating. Mrs. Arnold passed away Monday, August 23, in Rusk. She was born January 1, 1925 in Forest, Texas to Emory Williams and Willie Oliver Williams. Ira Vee lived in Forest most of her life and was a member of the Forest Baptist Church. She had worked for the postal service for many years and had served as Postmaster at the Forest Post Office until it was closed. She loved hunting, fishing and the outdoors. Ira Vee was preceded in death by her parents, an infant sister and her husband Jim Arnold. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law Barbara and Alton Morris of Forest, grandchildren Julie Morris Gore, Jed Morris and wife Daryl, Jeff Morris and wife Michele and Jace Morris and wife Carrie, great grandchildren Cheyene Williamson, Rylan Morris, Caitlin Stanfield and husband Brandon, Marcie Morris, Samantha Morris and husband Dylan, Landon Grammer and Carson Grammer and great great grandchildren Rhyder Williamson, Rhyleigh Williamson, Kennedy Mabry and Chase Stanfield.
