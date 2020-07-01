Richard Edward Fernandez
Services for Richard Edward Fernandez, 47, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Fernandez died June 30, 2020, in Lufkin.
Tonia Renee Montes
Funeral services for Tonia Renee Montes, 54, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Monday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Jonesville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Mrs. Montes was born July 26, 1965, in Lufkin and died June 29, 2020, in Lufkin.
