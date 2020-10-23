Weldon R. Hardy
Funeral services for Weldon R. Hardy, 81, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jimmy Hedges and Joe Burns officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery.
Weldon was born November 6, 1938 in Shelby County, Texas to the late Maurine (Carpenter) and Fred Leslie Hardy, and died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at his residence.
Weldon resided in Lufkin most of his life. After graduating from Lufkin High School in 1957 he joined the United States Navy. On leave in December of the same year, he married is high school sweetheart, Alice Greenville. While in the Navy he served aboard the submarine USS Ronquill operating in the U.S. Seventh Fleet in the Western Pacific. Upon leaving the Navy, he returned to Lufkin to pursue dreams of owning his own business. Prior to retiring in 2018, Weldon had owned and operated Office Furniture Warehouse for over 32 years. His love of the outdoors found him casting a line into a lake or pond whenever opportunity presented itself. Weldon touched the lives of many with his quick wit, sense of humor, infectious laugh and smile. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. He was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Alice Hardy of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Alicia and Bob Lyttle of Holmdel, New Jersey; son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Candi Hardy of Cave Creek, Arizona; grandchildren and spouses, Olivia Hardy of Cave Creek, Arizona, Heather and Erik Hawkins of Nacogdoches, Kristin and Tom Gorski of Red Bank, New Jersey, Ryan Lyttle of Middletown, New Jersey; great-grandchildren, Owen Hawkins, Reid Hawkins, both of Nacogdoches, Shanleigh Gorski, McKenna Gorski, both of Red Bank, New Jersey; brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Pam Hardy of Winchester, Kentucky; sister, Wanda Polk of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, James Polk.
Pallbearers will be Eric Polk, Landon Polk, Kenneth Parker, Mychal Parker, Brian Bowden, and Erik Hawkins.
The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Heart to Heart Hospice for the exceptional care, kindness, and compassion they provided.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the following organizations dear to Weldon’s family, Heart to Heart Hospice, 2102 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904 or online at www.htohhfoundation.org or the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Research, Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or online at www.michaeljfox.org.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon prior to the service.
For the safety of all in attendance, the family request that mask be worn and social distancing be respected.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
