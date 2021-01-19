Funeral services for Carol (Taylor) Gartman, 70, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mark Wilke officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery.
Ms. Gartman was born January 29, 1950 in Beaumont, Texas to the late Eunice (Wright) and Jim Dale Taylor, and died Sunday, January 17, 2021 in a local hospital.
Ms. Gartman retired from the Texas Prison System where she was a Correctional Officer at the Gib Lewis Unit in Woodville. She worked for the Diboll Free Press and loved working there. Ms. Gartman loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She never missed one of their sporting events, or any of her nieces’ and nephews’ events. She enjoyed watching football, especially the Dallas Cowboys. Ms. Gartman loved cooking for any occasion or event. She was famous for her cookies. Prior to her sister Sharon’s death, she was her primary caregiver. Ms. Gartman was a member of Carpenter’s Way Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Donya and Jeff Stifle of Lufkin; grandsons and spouses, Cody and Courtney Stifle, Jacob and Abbie Stifle, and Josh Stifle; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Lane Stifle, Cade Allen Stifle, and Max Russell Stifle; sisters and brothers-in-law, Gloria and Jesse Vasquez, Beverly and Glenn Wells, and Pam Halsell; special friends, Bessie Ferguson, Glenn Price, and Fran McClain; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Nelda Gonzales and Sharon Moore; and nephew, Larry Wells.
Pallbearers will be Cody Stifle, Jacob Stifle, Josh Stifle, Charles Stover, and Howard Smith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, East Texas Regional Office, 304 N. Raguet Street, Suite C, Lufkin, Texas 75904 or American Diabetes Association, Houston Office, 2400 Augusta Drive, Suite 175, Houston, Texas 77057.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
