Funeral services for Guadalupe Flores, 79, of Lufkin, will be held Friday, March 18, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Rev. Marcos Elizondo officiating. Interment will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery.
Mr. Flores was born September 13, 1942, in Comales, Tamaulipas, Mexico to Francisco Flores and Felicitas Auces Flores, and died Sunday, March 13, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones in Lufkin.
Guadalupe worked at Texas Foundries for over 40 years where he retired as a foreman. He enjoyed cooking and specialized in grilling. After work, you could find him in his workshop where he mastered the talent of wood working and leather working. Family was everything to Guadalupe and he cherished being surrounded by them and his friends any chance he could get. He also enjoyed traveling and watching his children and grandchildren excel in all activities that they were involved in; band, soccer, and baseball.
Mr. Flores is survived by his wife of 48 years, Blanca Flores of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Julio Cesar Flores, Sr. and Marisol Flores of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Addie and Ryan Matthews of Houston; grandsons, Julio Cesar Flores, Jr., Ivan Arturo Flores, and Miguel Angel Flores, all of Lufkin. Brother, Roberto Flores of Los Angeles, CA; brother and sister-in-law, Arturo and Carmelita Flores of Toluca, Mexico; sister, Maria Amparo Flores of Rio Bravo, Mexico; sister Coty Flores of Monterrey, Mexico; brother, Alfredo Gonzalez of Rio Bravo, Mexico; extended family Billy and Martha Russell of Lufkin.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jose Flores, and Francisco Flores; sisters, Goyita Flores and Maria Elena Flores Rodriguez.
Pallbearers will be Gilberto Grimaldo, Alberto DeJesus, Valentin T. Olavide, Jacob Talley, Ryan Matthews, and Antonio Aguilar.
Honorary pallbearers will be Roberto Flores, Hector Guerrero, Billy Russell, and Juan Maldonado.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1599 Clifton Road, N.E., Atlanta, GA 30329.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
