July 14, 1933 – November 10, 2020
Billy was born July 14,1933 in Pennington, Texas, the youngest child of John and Reba and passed away Tuesday November 10, 2020 in Lufkin, Tx. Mr. Ray resided in Groveton most of his life. He was a member over 50 years of First Baptist Church of Groveton. Billy worked for many years in Lufkin as a sales associate in the auto industry — receiving numerous awards for his outstanding ability as a salesman. He earned the Master Professional Sales Counselor award from Ford. Billy was also a former member of the Groveton Eastern Star Masonic Lodge #284 A.F.& A.M., former Fire Chief of the Groveton Volunteer Fire Department, Trinity County Sheriff’s Posse, and Groveton Chamber Commerce. He loved to hunt and fish and could watch football, basketball, and baseball games endlessly. The family wishes to thank the “Donut Dudes” for sharing all the tall tales with and by Dad the last few years. He always looked forward to his morning meeting with you all.
Survivors include his children — daughter & son-in-law Connie & Joe Murray Wells of Lufkin; son & daughter-in-law Wade & Teressa Ray of Pennington; grandchildren — Tyson Wells & wife Lindsay of Pollok; Natalie Wells Oates and husband Justin of Lufkin; Colton Ray, Caitlin Ray, and Carson Ray all of Pennington; great-grandchildren Riley Oates, Brayden Thompson, Blakelie Oates of Lufkin; Kasen Wells, Oaklee Wells, Quinton Smith, Skylar Smith, Logan Tobias, Brailee Tobias of Pollok; sister-in-law & brother-in-law Lila and Henry Mistrot of Austin, numerous other relatives and a host of friends.
Billy was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Shirley Adler Ray, parents John & Reba Ray, siblings Agnes Best, Nina Burkhart, Dudley, Buell, and Truitt Ray.
Visitation will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 beginning at 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Groveton Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the Cartwright Memorial Chapel of Groveton Funeral Home with Bro. Lewis Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery in Groveton, TX.
Pallbearers: Tyson Wells, Colton Ray, Carson Ray, Riley Oates, Kasen Wells, Joe Wells, Brayden Thompson
Honorary Pallbearers: Junior Legg, Jimmy Elliott, Doug Ritterhouse, John Isham, Francis Trahan The Donut Dudes
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The First Baptist Church of Groveton.
