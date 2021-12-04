Amanda Evelyn (Coffer) Finch
Graveside services for Amanda Evelyn (Coffer) Finch, 98, of Lufkin, will be held Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Truce Cemetery in Jack County with Bro. Ty Phillips officiating.
Amanda Evelyn (Coffer) Finch was born September 15, 1923, in Detroit, Michigan, to Logan Coffer and Eura (Edwards) Coffer and went to meet her Lord on December 2, 2021, in Lufkin, Texas.
Mom was introduced to Bluford by his younger sister, Trudy, while they were attending seminary at Bible Baptist Seminary in Fort Worth under Dr. J Frank Norris. They were married on Juneteenth, 1946 in Fort Worth. Dad was an evangelistic pastor where he would take a church, build it up over a couple years then move on to another church. Mom was a big help in that she played the piano for the services, would teach Sunday School classes, and help where needed. She was very helpful in critiquing Dad’s sermons when he was writing them. She also offered feedback after each Sunday morning.
Mom was a “Rosie Riveter”. She was involved in the war effort during WW2 helping where she could. She became a draftsman and fitness instructor.
Mom was a very loving mother who helped her four boys to succeed in all that they did. Mom became a schoolteacher in California and taught for 27 years. During that time, she taught Kindergarten to 5th grade. Mom got into computers early in the personal computer phase by buying a Commadore 64 computer and learning all she could in the use and workings of the computer. Mom was always looking for new ways to stimulate the learning environment for the children. She was very good with math and was able to help her children when help was needed.
Mom loved confusing people when she would introduce her “five” children with no explanation. She always treated her stepson as a son.
Mom was a devout Christian and not afraid to talk to others about her faith. She will be missed by all that knew her, but she is at peace and in the presence of her Lord. We will see you in the morning.
She is survived by her sister Barbara Yuchnovitz, stepson Loyd (Dianne), sons Warren (Jennie), Delwyn (Elizabeth), Logan (Peggy), and Travis (Veronica); Grand Children Diana (Mark), Lance, Doug (Faydra), Mandy (Kirt), Alex (Brittany), Shelly (Barrett), Melissa, Logan II (Kimberly), Rebekah (Michael), Helen (Paul), Patricia; 12 Great-Grand Children and 13 Great-Great-Grand Children.
Evelyn was preceded in death by the love of her life Bluford, her parents Logan and Eura Coffer, brothers Warren and Logan, sister Loretta, step daughter-in-law Beverly, grandchildren Debbie, Julie, Whitney, and Eric.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Pinnacle Senior Living and the wonderful staff and care partners for the love and care provided to our mother.
In lieu of flowers, special memorials may be made to Denman Avenue Baptist Church Missions, 1807 E Denman Ave, Lufkin, TX 75901.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin Directors.
