James Cornell Ebard
James Cornell Ebard, 60, of Huntington, was born April 26, 1960, and died July 22, 2020, in a Lufkin hospital. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of All Families Mortuary.
Resheeda Garrett
Resheeda Garrett 45, of Lufkin, was born April 25, 1975, and died at home July 17, 2020. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of All Families Mortuary.
Martha Alice Groze
Martha Alice Groze, 58, of Lufkin, was born May 2, 1962, and died July 21, 2020, in a Lufkin hospital. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of All Families Mortuary.
Robert Glover
Robert Glover, 75, of Huntington, was born Dec. 7, 1944, and died July 21, 2020. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of All Families Mortuary.
Carl Edward Kirby
Carl Edward Kirby, 60, of Lufkin, was born Nov. 24, 1959, and died July 21, 2020, in his home. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of All Families Mortuary.
Glenn Myles
Services for Glenn Myles, 50, of Nacogdoches, are pending with All Families Mortuary. Mr. Myles was born Nov. 10, 1969, and died July 22, 2020.
Arletha Russaw
Services for Arletha Russaw, 61, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in the Rusk Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday. Mrs. Russaw was born May 23, 1959, in Lufkin and died July 15, 2020, in Houston.
