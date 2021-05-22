Danny Morris Womack
Danny Morris Womack was born on March 12, 1938 in Lufkin, Texas where he was the oldest of 4 siblings. Danny loved growing up in the Piney Woods of Texas. He often reminisced fondly of his happy childhood which was full of comical memories and of childhood friends who turned into lifelong friends. After graduating from Lufkin High School, Danny attended the University of Texas in Austin, he loved being a Texas Longhorn and even played for the Longhorn baseball team for a short while. After college, Danny enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Germany. Upon return to Lufkin, he met the love of his life – Ima Jean McCauley. The two of them began dating and married in 1961. At this time, Danny and Ima made their way back to Austin for Danny to begin Law School at UT. They loved telling stories of being broke, living in an apartment near campus, and enjoying life to the fullest. Once Danny graduated, they had their first son, John Morris, in 1967. Jeff was born just one year later in 1968 and Matt was born in 1971. After a thriving career as an attorney and partner at Womack & McClish, Danny retired as soon as his first grandchild was born. He enjoyed spending time watching all 5 grandchildren grow up, reading, and visiting with friends and family members. Danny is preceded in death by the love of his life, Ima Jean Womack. He is also preceded by his parents Lovick and Lettie Womack, his brother Blitz Womack, and son Jeff Womack. Danny will be missed by his sisters Susan and Sally, son John and children Natalie and Caleb, son Matt and his wife April with their three daughters, Maddie Grace, Abigail, and Olivia, along with his nieces and nephews.
The entire family would like to Thank the Heart Hospital of Austin for the many years of heart felt care they gave Danny and the support they gave everyone in the final days. You are all the best at what you do, Thank You!
Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Lake Travis – (512) 263-1511. Remembrances may be left at:
https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/lakeway-tx/danny-womack-10197596
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.