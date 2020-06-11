A memorial service for Dr. David A. “Cookie” Cook, 65, of Lufkin, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Harmony Hill Baptist Church, with Dr. John W. Green, officiating.
Dr. Cook passed away on May 28, 2020. Born in Edinburgh, Scotland on January 17, 1955, the only child of Air Force Master Sergeant Tom I. Cook and Montine Cook.
He served in the Air Force for 21 years, achieving the rank of Major. He acquired a B.S. in Computer Science, an M.S. in Teleprocessing Science, and finally his PhD in computer Science from Texas A&M, while faithfully serving his country. He spent the last 11 years doing what he loved most, teaching his favorite topic, Computer Science at Stephen F. Austin State University.
Cookie will long be remembered for his sense of humor, his smile, and his unique teaching style.
He leaves behind his wife, Deborah Morton Cook; daughters, Kathleen M, Littman and her husband David; Kristina M. Reinlie and her husband Scott; 2 grandchildren, Terra Reinlie and Tanner Price; 2 stepsons, Tommy Morton and Bob Morton, his wife Heather and their 4 children.
Services are in the care of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
