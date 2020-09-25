Delton Blake Harbuck
Memorial services for Delton Blake Harbuck, 52, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Lufkin First Church of the Nazarene with Dr. Jerry Spann officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Harbuck was born August 6, 1968 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Jo Elizabeth “Betty” (Blake) and William Delton Harbuck, and died Sunday, September 20, 2020 at The Joseph House.
Mr. Harbuck was a proud graduate with the Lufkin High School Class of 1986. The family thanks and appreciates the members of the class who showed so much support and love during his illness.
He was a 1990 graduate of Southern Nazarene University in Bethany, Oklahoma, and had worked for Brookshire Brothers and Texas Foundries. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and loved learning — he was a seeker of knowledge. Mr. Harbuck always put others first and was a true representative of Jesus. He was Kingdom minded and Kingdom focused. He was a member of Lufkin First Church of the Nazarene.
Survivors include his sister and brother-in-law, Markye and Richard Adams of Lufkin; niece and husband, Brittany and David Harris of Lufkin; great-nephew, Braxton Harris of Lufkin; great-niece, Hadley Harris of Lufkin; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, William Travis “Bill” Harbuck.
