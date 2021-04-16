Sue Thomas
Funeral services for Sue Thomas, 80, of Huntington, will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Dale McDaniel officiating. Interment will follow at Homer Cemetery.
Mrs. Thomas was born November 4, 1940 in India, and died Monday, April 12, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Thomas loved to fish and garden and was known for her large okra plants. She was a dedicated nurse of 40 years. Mrs. Thomas enjoyed sewing and knitting. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren very much.
Mrs. Thomas is survived by her husband, Phillip T. Thomas of Huntington; daughter and son-in-law, Seema and Jeff Caldwell of Montgomery, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Philip and Jessica Thomas of Huntington; daughter, Selina Thomas of Austin, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Mathew and Jennifer Thomas of Florida; son and daughter-in-law, Sam and Amanda Thomas of Plano, TX; 12 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Philip Thomas, Mathew Thomas, Sam Thomas, Adam Thomas, Jonah Thomas, Stephen Thomas, Travis Bryan Jones, and T.P. Rajan.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, April 16, 2021 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
