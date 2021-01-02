Karen Ballard Carlile
Funeral services for Karen Ballard Carlile, 70, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Keltys First Baptist Church with Brother Aaron Wilson and Brother Gene Elrod officiating. Interment will follow in the Gann Cemetery. The family asks that all attendees wear a mask at all times. The services will be live streamed on the Keltys First Baptist Facebook page.
Mrs. Carlile was born April 30, 1950 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Emma (Allen) and Charles Ballard, and died Sunday, December 27, 2020 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Carlile was a lifetime resident of Lufkin. She retired from Consolidated Communications as Scheduling Coordinator then worked another 10 years for Lufkin ISD. She enjoyed traveling, crafts, and gospel music, and followed the Waymakers. She dearly loved and was dedicated to her family, never missing her granddaughters’ events. Mrs. Carlile had been a member of Keltys First Baptist Church for more than 60 years.
Survivors include her husband, J.T. Carlile of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Jamie and Whitney Carlile of Lufkin; granddaughters, Haley Carlile and Emma Carlile of Lufkin; sister, Kathy Rumsey of Gladewater; nephew and wife, Judd and Michelle Rumsey of Gladewater; great-niece, Sara Rumsey of Gladewater; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and niece, Lauri Rumsey.
Pallbearers will be Deacons of Keltys First Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Keltys First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 3043, Lufkin, Texas 75903 or American Cancer Society, 212 Gene Samford Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.