Marilyn (Berry) Grimes
Funeral services for Marilyn (Berry) Grimes, 84, of Lufkin will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jeremy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in the Berry Cemetery.
Mrs. Grimes was born February 9, 1936 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Ethel (Short) and Eschol Curtis Berry, and died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at her residence. She was a lifetime resident of Lufkin. She had Grimes Blueberry Farm, so she was considered the “Blueberry Lady”. Mrs. Grimes was a member of Carpenter’s Way Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Dean and Sunny Grimes of League City, David and Sharon Grimes of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Deann and Craig Jasper of Lufkin; grandchildren, Derek Grimes of Lumberton, Megan Jasper and fiancé Jon Stallard of Grapevine, Curtis Jasper of Austin, and Tara Walker and husband Robert of Raleigh, North Carolina; great-grandson, Darion Grimes of Lumberton; great-granddaughter, Cerulean Grimes of Lufkin; sister-in-law, Peggy Joyce Grimes of Pollok; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bo and Sue Grimes of Little Rock, Arkansas; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank Grimes, Jr.; sister, Gail Wilson; and brother-in-law, Elvis Grimes.
Pallbearers will be Derek Grimes, Curtis Jasper, David Oates, Darrell Grimes, Marcelo Rosario, and Jon Stallard.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.