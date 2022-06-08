Funeral services for Clint E. Richardson, of Pollok, will be held Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Dr. Allen Tilley officiating. Interment will follow at Gann Cemetery in Pollok.
Mr. Richardson was born March 16, 1938, in New Salem, Texas, to Forest Richardson and Addie (Weatherford) Richardson, and died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Lufkin.
Mr. Richardson was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved camping. He enjoyed woodworking and tinkering with things. If he couldn’t fix something, it couldn’t be fixed. He loved animals and raised many different types through the years. He loved kids and had a positive impact on the lives of many young people during his life.
He is survived by his son, Dylan E. Richardson of Pollok; daughter, Myra Blake of Pollok, step-daughter and husband, Lana Toll and Robert of Pollok; step-daughter, Laura Crager of Pollok; 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Christene Malmquist and Donnie of Mt. Vernon; brother, Darrel Richardson of Hudson; along with numerous other nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia “Patty” Lynn Corbitt Richardson; grandson, Brendan Patton; sisters, Estelle Hamilton, Mertie Collier Greenville, Violet Crager Richardson, Effie Marshall, Betty Shoemaker; and brother, Albert Richardson.
Pallbearers will be Robert Toll, Trevor Toll, Trevor Farmer, Joe Marshall, Larry Collier, and Zayne Blake.
Honorary pallbearers will be Travis Latham and Calvin Marshall.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
