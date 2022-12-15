Funeral services for Joseph Stone "Joey" Kvale, 66, of Huntington will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington with Pastor Keith Stanley officiating. Interment will follow in the Treadwell Cemetery.
Joey was born August 22, 1956 in Dallas, Texas to Clementine (Scales) and Edward Johannes Kvale, and died Monday, December 12, 2022 in Lufkin.
Joey resided in Huntington most of his life and owned and operated Dean's Meat Service for more than 30 years. He was of the Lutheran faith.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Blake and Theresa Kvale of Houston; daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and Aaron Johnson of Huntington; grandchildren, Edward Kvale, Elizabeth Kvale, Evelyn Kvale, Emily Kvale, Conner Johnson, Madison Johnson; father, Ed Kvale of Ennis; sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Sam Colvin of Ennis; brother and sister-in-law, John and Pam Kvale of Dallas; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Clementine Kvale; and wife, Cheryl Flannery Kvale.
Pallbearers will be Charles Young, Korey Gillespie, Jeremy Berwick, Daniel Hernandez, Zack Moore, and Jonathan Romo.
Honorary pallbearers will be the employees of Dean's Meat Service.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Joseph House, P.O. Box 150554, Lufkin, Texas 75915.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning prior to the service at the funeral home in Huntington.
