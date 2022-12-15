Carroway hunt square

Funeral services for Joseph Stone "Joey" Kvale, 66, of Huntington will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington with Pastor Keith Stanley officiating. Interment will follow in the Treadwell Cemetery.

Joey was born August 22, 1956 in Dallas, Texas to Clementine (Scales) and Edward Johannes Kvale, and died Monday, December 12, 2022 in Lufkin.