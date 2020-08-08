Lisa Gayle (Stuart) Risner
Lisa Gayle (Stuart) Risner, aka “Tinkerbell,” the youngest of six children born to Jessie D. and Billie Marie (Nerren) Stuart on Dec. 14, 1959, stepped into the arms of Jesus on April 21, 2020 after a lengthy illness in Houston, Texas. A private graveside service was held May 10, 2020 in New Waverly, Texas with Pastor Horace Fletcher officiating.
Lisa attended Lufkin High School and Angelina College. Due to life’s circumstances, it took several years to complete her education, but she persevered. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Stephen F. Austin State University and a master’s degree, also in Criminal Justice, from the University of Phoenix through their online options.
Lisa’s passion was law enforcement, and she served as a police officer for the City of Groveton, Texas and as Sheriff Kenneth Moore’s secretary for several years. She also served as a dispatcher for Diboll Police Department and as a jailer for Angelina County. Before becoming disabled in 1996, she worked as an area coordinator for the Burke Center. She then volunteered with the Christian Information and Service Center and Goodwill as her health permitted. Later, as her health improved, she worked as a security guard with Vector Security at Lufkin Industries.
Lisa was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Jennie Susan Reeves, and her brother, Waymon D. Stuart. She is survived by her husband Jerry Risner, son Robert Matthew and Ashley Stuart of Elkhart, son Mark Allen Molandes of Lufkin, stepson Riley and Amy Rector of Kerrville, stepson Jered Risner of New Waverly, stepson Jordan and Katie Risner of College Station, and stepdaughter Christine Bomnskie of Bryan. She was a proud Grannie to Chase Stuart of Lufkin, Landon Stuart of Zavalla, and Austin Stuart of Elkhart, Molly and Maggie Rector of Kerrville, and Freya Risner and Caleb Lewis of College Station. She was also survived by sisters Janice Cummings, Evelyn Morton and Debra and R. L. “Buddy” White, all of Lufkin; sister-in-law Threcia Risner of New Waverly, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. She loved each and every one of her extended family and her multitude of friends including her special friends Reba Freeman Bennet, Renee Bradley Jones and Tracy Summers.
A celebration of Lisa’s life will be held at 1 p.m., Aug. 15, 2020 at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Lufkin. It will be officiated by Horace Fletcher and Dwayne Thornton. Friends and family are invited to lunch at 11:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall prior to the service. Please wear a mask. All those attending the service are encourage to share memories of Lisa and the colorful life she lived. If you are unable to attend, but would like to share your memories with family and friends, pleas send via email to siren452@yahoo.com and they will be incorporated into the service.
