Jamerion “Mario” Mitchell, Sr.
Funeral services for Jamerion “Mario” Mitchell, Sr., 32, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bradley Hale officiating. Interment will follow at the family’s farm.
Jamerion was born April 16, 1988 in Lufkin, Texas, and died Sunday, March 21, 2021 in Hillister. He was a lifetime resident of Lufkin and owned and operated JMitchell Trucking. He enjoyed riding horses, trail rides, cooking and grilling, fixing vehicles, and playing with his kids. Jamerion was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his parents, MacArthur Mitchell and LaVenda Price-Mitchell of Lufkin; children, JaCorryan Lacy of Lufkin, Mariyah Mitchell, Rhylei Mitchell, Jamerion Mitchell, Jr., all of Crockett, Mackenley Mitchell, and Malachi Mitchell, both of Lufkin; siblings, Robert Price of San Augustine, MacArthur Mitchell II and husband Joshua McNeil of Lewisville, LaTerrica Mitchell of Kountze, Wyna Williams and husband Joseph of Humble, Robbie Mitchell of Missouri City, LaQuinda Elijah, Angela Mitchell, both of Houston, Norman Crisp of Lufkin, Michelle Cato of Killeen, and Ann Dugar of Houston; grandmother, LaVerne Clark of San Augustine; his love, Sharitha Hamilton; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James Price, Pearl and Steve Mitchell; and great-grandparents, Ruby and Hulon Kelly.
Pallbearers will be Elroy Lee, Shawn Sowell, Julius Johnson, Cortney Mask, Jaston Bluford, and Roy Johnson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jarvid Barnes, Desmond Pennywell, Kevon Barnes, James Johnson, Derek Lampkins, and Antonio Garrett.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
