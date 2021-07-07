Jonathan “Jack” Legind (Lufkin, TX) greeted this world in Monterey Park, CA on July 17, 1988 at 1:41 p.m. to Leslie (formerly Legind) Rains and Thomas Legind.
Jack, 32, was an outgoing, insightful, and charming young man who was clever and brought joy to those around him. He embraced life with many interests and hobbies including woodworking, cooking, gaming, comic book collecting (Captain America), among others, and thrived on learning new things.
Jack was always up for anything: helping family and friends with remodeling projects, having a good discussion, or simply cooking a beautiful meal! Whatever he did, he tackled it with energy and made it enjoyable for those around him with his wit and humor. He taught his sister KayLindra, about the guitar, proper handling of weaponry, and the finer points of gaming. He greatly enjoyed entertaining and hosting game nights with his long-term love, Aspen.
He loved his country and his heritage. As a registered Choctaw artist, Jack had many gifts and talents with which he blessed others. However, his passion was music. Being a self-taught musician, he loved writing and composing original pieces and his guitar collection was very dear to him.
Jack was a National Registered EMT and most recently worked for the Ball Corporation as an Engineering Technician, while working toward his Electrical Certification and Apprenticeship.
Jack was welcomed on his path by his Uncle Zane Wiggins, who took this journey before him. He is now waiting peacefully for his Mom, Leslie Rains of Silo; Sister, KayLindra Zane-Keetly Rains and her beloved, Christopher James Stacy Sullivan of Durant; his Step-Father Ronald Rains of Durant; and his beloved Aspen Cheyann Powell of Lufkin TX. Additionally, he has numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and Family whom he loved. Jack was an amazing son.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday July 10th at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Chapel in Durant, Oklahoma with Rev. Olin Williams officiating. He will be laid to rest at 2:00 PM Saturday July 10th at the Tuskahoma Choctaw Veterans Cemetery with Military Honors by the Choctaw Honor Guard.
Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffee~Murray Funeral Home, in Durant OK. Due to health concerns, masks will be required for attendance and the service will be live-streamed.
