Mildred “Millie” Hearne (also known to some as Nanny), 87 of Lufkin was born on July 3, 1934, in Huntsville, Texas, to James Lester Small and Cleo Mildred Frederick. Millie passed from this earth during the early hours of November 30, 2021, in Lufkin after a brief illness. Her time is done, her race is won. The Lord has called her home.
Mrs. Hearne is survived by her husband, Jack Hearne of Lufkin, Texas; children David Hearne of Lufkin, Texas, Regina Smith of Warren, Texas and Lee Hearne of Nacogdoches, Texas; brothers Fred Small and Wayne Small, grandchildren Kevin Hearne, Katie Hearne, Gean Smith and Mary Elizabeth Smith, Ronnie Henson, Rhonda Wolfe, Jonathan Henson, and Sean Hearne as well as great-grandchildren Jessica Wolfe, Caleb Henson, Logan Henson, Emohn Henson and Elias Hearne.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Paul Small of Fuller Springs, Texas.
In addition to her children, she helped raise cousins, nieces, nephews, and many of their friends. Millie was a long-time member of Parkview Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, and worked in the nursery over the years.
During a long career as a Registered Nurse at Woodland Heights Hospital in Lufkin, Texas, she acted as a charge nurse, emergency room nurse, floor supervisor and Director of Nursing. When she needed a doctor to come in, she would send the Sherriff to pick them up if they did not answer the phone. If a nurse’s car broke down so they could not come in … she sent Jack to pick them up and fix the car.
An open-air memorial service will be held Tuesday, December 14 at 10 AM at Shafer Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please direct a donation to the American Heart Association or a charity of your choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.