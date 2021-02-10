Blendena Dickey Thompson
Services for Blendena Dickey Thompson, 94, of Lufkin, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Grace Baptist Church, with Reverend Elton Musick officiating. Interment will follow in the Gann Cemetery.
Mrs. Thompson was born February 1, 1927 in Decatur, Texas, the daughter of the late Lorene (Ring) and Leonard B. Dickey, Sr. She passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021 at The Joseph House.
Mrs. Thompson was a loving wife and mother. She loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and her cat, Callie. Mrs. Thompson was retired from the Lufkin State School after 20 years of service. She enjoyed putting together jigsaw puzzles, working word search puzzles and reading. She was a long-time member of Grace Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughters, Arlene Hook and husband Robert of Diboll and Sandy Wood of Lufkin; son, Jerry Thompson and wife Jeanette of Zavalla; brother, Leonard B. Dickey, Jr. and wife Mary Jean of Fort Collins, Colorado; grandchildren, Carlene, Patrick, Sarahlynn, Danny, Jeremy and Mandy; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and friends; and special neighbors, the DeLaCruz family.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Thompson was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Mose “Pete” Thompson; daughter, Karen Thompson; 3 brothers; and 1 sister.
Pallbearers will be members of Grace Baptist Church.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staffs of The Joseph House and Hospice in the Pines for the loving care given to Mrs. Thompson
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Thompson’s memory may be made to The Joseph House, 5783 FM 841, Lufkin, TX 75901 or Grace Baptist Church, 8319 FM 2021, Lufkin, TX 75904.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to service time at Grace Baptist Church.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.