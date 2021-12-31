Barbara Jean Tucker Turner, 73, of Arlington,Tx, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2021 after her battle with Lymphoma. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter Janell Mitchell and husband Les Mitchell, son Raymond Rogers and wife Holly, brother Royce E. Tucker and wife Donna, brother Randy Tucker and wife Sandra, sister Teresa Mayes, Lynn Burrell and husband Jim, 3 Grandchildren, 3 Great- Grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews. Barbara was born in Monticello, Arkansas on October 4, 1948 to Royce Vance Tucker and Emily Rebecca Parker. The family relocated to the Houston area where Barbara graduated from Aldine High School. Barbara moved with her 2 children to the Lufkin area in 1982 to be closer to family where she started working for Hudson I.S.D. until she retired. She married Henry Turner Jr. in 1985 and was married to him until his passing in 2005. Barbara had a way of always making people feel special. She always remembered birthdays, anniversaries and little things about everyone she met. She never failed to ask how people were doing. She loved going with her family to movies , casinos and traveling to family events. She loved for family to be together for any event . She really enjoyed her frequent movie outings with her son and daughter. Barbara took great pride in being the oldest of 5 children and always loved to tell stories of her brothers and sisters. She enjoyed being a mother and grandmother and beamed with pride every time a story was told about her grandchildren. Barbara was a member of Red Town Missionary Baptist Church in Pollok, Tx. She was preceded in death by her husband Henry Turner Jr., her bonus mom Jonell Wall Tucker and her father Royce Vance Tucker, and Brother in Law Roger Mayes. The family gives a special thanks to Season’s Assisted Living in Arlington,Tx. and Mariposa Senior Living in Grand Prairie, Tx. where Barbara enjoyed her last year. A Memorial for Barbara will be held January 22, 2022 at 2 pm at Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home, 4216 S.Bowen Rd., Arlington,Tx. 76016
