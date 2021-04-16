Mike Weeks
Graveside services for Mike Weeks, 67, of Lufkin, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021 in the Gravel Hill Cemetery in Rosevine, with Joel Terry officiating.
Mike was born September 18, 1953 in Jasper, Texas, the son of the late Margie (Laird) and Alton Weeks. He passed away Monday, April 12, 2021 at his residence.
Mike was a devoted father, uncle and friend. He enjoyed football, all sports, cooking and going to casinos. He played football for Nacogdoches High School. He loved spending time with his dog, Betty and his best friend, Andy.
Survivors include his daughter, Geather Weeks of Fairfield; sister-in-law, Lisa Weeks of Groves; nieces, Amy Weeks, Joni Rowley, and Ericka Burns; nephews, Blake Adams, Brian Barnes, Daniel Weeks, Slade San Miguel, John Stewart , Blake Jeffery, Paul Burt Thacker, Brad Michael Barnes and Christian Adams; ex-wife, Wanda McKinnon; and best friend, Andrew Parr.
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his brother, Fletcher Weeks; sister, Carolyn Weeks; nieces, Ella San-Miguel and Michah-Shaye Burns; and cousins, Mike and Shaun Burns.
Honorary pallbearers will be Paul Burt Thacker, Blake Adams, Bryson Stewart, Andrew Parr, John Stewart and Christian Adams.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
