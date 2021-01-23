Funeral services for Martin Torres, 70, of Diboll will be held Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Southside Baptist Church with Pastor Ricardo Coss officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Torres was born February 23, 1950 in Rio Bravo, Tamaulipas, Mexico to the late Maria Guadalupe and Alonso Torres, and died Thursday, January 21, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Torres had resided in Diboll for 46 years and retired from Temple Inland following 34 years as a sawmill operator. He enjoyed working in his yard and was known for growing roses and cactus. Mr. Torres enjoyed spending time at the beach. He was very involved in leadership at Southside Baptist Church where he was a Sunday school teacher. He loved the Lord and his family with all his heart.
Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Maria and Gerardo Rojas, Brenda and Jorge Salazar, and Denise Torres, all of Diboll; grandchildren, Gerardo Rojas, Jr., Damyan Alonso Rojas, Luis Angel Salazar, Jacob Salazar, Makayla Salazar, Jose Salazar, Luis Castillo, Jr., Gemini Castillo, Luke Castillo, Victoria Castillo, and Kevin Martin Castillo; great-grandchildren, Isaac Blake Salazar and Nazeli Analy Salazar; girlfriend, Maria Perez of Diboll; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Virginia Gonzalez Torres.
Pallbearers will be Gerardo Rojas, Sr., Gerardo Rojas, Jr., Damyan Rojas, Luis Salazar, Jorge Salazar, Jacob Salazar, Luis Castillo, Jr., and Ramiro Medina.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday evening at Southside Baptist Church.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
