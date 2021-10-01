WELL SHUCKS! Derald Wayne Douglas, Jr., 69, of Lufkin, Texas, joined his granddaughter, Avery Grace Kargel in his new home in heaven September 29, 2021.
Funeral services for Derald will be held Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Carpenter’s Way Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Wilke officiating.
Derald was born March 24, 1952 to Derald Wayne Douglas, Sr. and Martha Elizabeth (McPhail) Douglas in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. After graduating from Whitehaven High School in Memphis, Tennessee he went on to study at Cameron University in Lawton, Oklahoma.
After graduation, he attended Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. His first job after graduation was as the Baptist Student Union Director at Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas, where he served faithfully for 18 years. He then went on to work at Pearson’s Financial Corp. While at Pearson’s, he continued to serve our community by supply preaching and teaching when asked.
In 1973, he met Alicia Jean (Taliaferro) Douglas, and they joined their families in marriage November 23, 1973. They went on to have two children, Derald Wayne Douglas III, “Doug”, and Heather Mikel (Douglas) Kargel.
More than anything, Derald loved God, his family, and people. Countless lives have been affected by his love. He will be missed by not only his family, but by his community.
He is survived by his wife, Alicia; son’s family, Doug, Wendy and Micah Douglas; daughter’s family, Heather, Jason, Peyton, Reice and Sailor Kargel; brother, Devon and wife Jeannie Douglas; brother-in-law, Richard and wife Cheryl Taliaferro; mother-in-law, Imogene “Granny” Taliaferro; many nieces, nephews, and last but NEVER least, the cousins, as well as numerous friends, and if you ever met him, he considered you a friend.
The family would like to give special thanks and recognition to all of the Woodland Heights nursing staff and doctors who gave him and Alicia such excellent care in Derald’s final days.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Avery Grace Kargel Memorial Golf Tournament, 17711 Barker Grove Court, Cypress, Texas 77433, or Carpenter’s Way Missions, 400 N. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
