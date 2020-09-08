Clarence “Chucky” Barthold, IV
Graveside service with military honors for Clarence “Chucky” Barthold, 31, of Lufkin will be held in the Whitehouse Cemetery at 11:00am Friday, September 11, 2020 with Pastors Richard Clark and Kendall McDonald officiating. Chucky was born May 4, 1989 in Augsburg, Germany and died September 5, 2020 in a Lufkin hospital.
He proudly served in the US Marine Corp and was employed by Elliott Electric Supply in Nacogdoches as an IT Technician. Chucky loved spending time with his family and friends, enjoyed P.C. Gaming, and was a member of the Fredonia Hill Baptist Church in Nacogdoches.
Chucky is survived by his wife, Lindsey Barthold; son, Luke Barthold; mother and step-dad, Maratha and Paul Dowdle; father; Clarence Barthold, III; mother-in-law, Michele Dixon; sister, Ashley Barthold; sister-in-law, Tess Dixon; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Jason Dixon and grandparents, Edgar and Rita Wright.
Visitation will be at Harmony Hill Baptist Church from 6 to 8pm Thursday.
Snead Linton Funeral Home; directors. www.sneadlintonfh.com
