Funeral services for Raymond Lamar Seaman, 82, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Eastview United Pentecostal Church with Brother David Hunt and Brother Justin Bullard officiating. A private family graveside will be held in the Largent Cemetery.
Mr. Seaman was born August 29, 1939 in Jennings, Louisiana to the late Virgie Mae (Salvage) and E.E. Seaman, and passed away peacefully surrounded by family Sunday, June 12, 2022 at his residence.
Mr. Seaman had resided in Lufkin for more than 70 years. He worked in the maintenance department of Sabine Investments for 30 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening, and he loved his dogs. Mr. Seaman was a member of Eastview United Pentecostal Church.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Marjorie Seaman of Lufkin; daughters, Brenda Letney and husband Gary, Donna Bennefield, Beverly Arnold, all of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Diane Rodriguez, Amanda and Allen Nesbett, Kylie and Marshall Inman, Stephanie and Kevin King, Wayne and Jade Price, Jennifer and David Davlin, AJ Bennefield; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Gary Dean Seaman of Lufkin; sister, Judy Kast of Lufkin; mother-in-law, Odell Plummer of Lufkin; sister-in-law, Renea Wilson of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James Seaman; sister, Beverly Ann Seaman; sister and brother-in-law, Gwen and Cecil Cunningham; and son-in-law, Anthony Bennefield.
Pallbearers will be Raymond Wayne Price, AJ Bennefield, Ryan Rodriguez, Marshall Inman, David Davlin, Allen Nesbett, and Kevin King.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gene Stevens, David Goins, Bill Skillern, Gary Wayne Seaman, Rodney Seaman, Gerald Wayne Price, Glen Cox, Gary Letney, and Mario Giron.
Memorial contributions may be made to Eastview United Pentecostal Church, P.O. Box 375, Lufkin, Texas 75902.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Heart to Heart Hospice.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Eastview United Pentecostal Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.