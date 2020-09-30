Sarah Jane (Lawrence) Austin
Graveside services for Sarah Jane (Lawrence) Austin, 83, of Lufkin, will be at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Old Palestine Cemetery in Alto. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church Lufkin. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday in the Great Hall at the church. Mrs. Austin was born Feb. 3, 1937, in Cincinnati and died Sept. 27, 2020, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Alma Hendry
Services for Alma Hendry, 80, of Lufkin will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Denman Avenue Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Thursday. Mrs. Hendry was born Sept. 16, 1940, in Tererro, New Mexico, and died Sept. 29, 2020, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.